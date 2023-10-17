A recent study funded by ESA’s Earth Observation Science for Society program has revealed that 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have experienced a significant decrease in volume over the past 25 years. This alarming discovery highlights the escalating impact of climate change on the southernmost continent.

Ice shelves play a crucial role in stabilizing Antarctica’s glaciers by acting as barriers, slowing down the flow of ice into the ocean. However, as these ice shelves shrink, the rate of ice loss from the ice sheet increases, posing a major threat to global sea levels.

The research team, led by scientists from the University of Leeds, analyzed 100,000 satellite radar images to reach their conclusions. They found that out of the 162 ice shelves around Antarctica, 71 have significantly reduced in volume. Collectively, these shrinking ice shelves have released approximately 67 trillion tonnes of meltwater into the ocean.

The study revealed that the western half of Antarctica, which is exposed to warm water, has experienced rapid erosion of its ice shelves. In contrast, the eastern half, protected by a band of cold water along the coast, has experienced less ice loss.

Among the ice shelves that had the largest ice losses during the study period were the Getz Ice Shelf, which lost 1.9 trillion tonnes of ice, and the Pine Island Ice Shelf, which lost 1.3 trillion tonnes of ice. On the other hand, the Amery Ice Shelf gained 1.2 trillion tonnes of ice due to its location in colder waters.

The researchers were surprised to find that almost half of the ice shelves showed no sign of recovery, contrary to their expectations of short-term shrinking followed by slow regrowth. Dr. Benjamin Davison, a research fellow at the University of Leeds, commented on the findings, stating, “Many of the ice shelves have deteriorated a lot, with 48 losing more than 30% of their initial mass over just 25 years. This is further evidence that Antarctica is changing due to climate warming.”

In monitoring the polar region, satellites equipped with radar instruments, such as Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission and ESA’s CryoSat, have played a vital role in providing data for this study. These satellites have allowed scientists to measure changes in ice height and calculate actual ice volume changes.

The results of this study emphasize the urgent need for global action to address the impacts of climate change. As Antarctica’s ice shelves continue to diminish, the consequences for global sea levels and ocean circulation patterns could be catastrophic.

