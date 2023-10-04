Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny indostrian'ny semiconductor manerantany: rojo famatsiana sarotra sy fiheverana ara-jeopolitika

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 4, 2023
Ny indostrian'ny semiconductor manerantany: rojo famatsiana sarotra sy fiheverana ara-jeopolitika

The semiconductor industry is a critical component of modern electronics, serving a wide range of applications from household appliances to military equipment. Historically, the industry was dominated by the United States, but globalization and technological complexity have led to a dispersed production chain across different countries.

Key players in the semiconductor industry include companies involved in various stages of production. For example, U.S.-based Cadence Design and Synopsis control 90% of the market for electronic design automation tools, while ASML from the Netherlands is the sole supplier of equipment for advanced lithography. Taiwan and South Korea also play significant roles in the production of semiconductors, particularly in the end-market and memory chip production, respectively.

China is a major player in the global semiconductor industry as the world’s largest consumer of chips and dominant producer of electronic products. Many global chip makers have established production facilities in China to cater to its market. Additionally, China is a key supplier of rare metals required for semiconductor production.

The current global semiconductor industry is highly interdependent, with no single country able to independently produce a microchip from start to finish. However, concerns over China’s technological development and its impact on U.S. national interests have prompted stricter export control measures. As early as 2018, the U.S. imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies like ZTE for violating sanctions. These measures highlighted the reliance on U.S. technology in the production of semiconductors.

While the U.S. has taken steps to remove some Chinese companies from restriction lists, the basis of its technology policy towards China remains unchanged. The growing regional fragmentation of the semiconductor industry due to geopolitical considerations may result in supply chain disruptions and increased costs for all parties involved.

Loharano: Tsy misy

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Misiona Rocket NASA notarihan'ny mpahay siansa Indiana mba handalina ny vokatry ny fanakona-masoandro an-taonany amin'ny atmosfera ambony eto an-tany

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ny fiantraikan'ny zanabolana BlueWalker 3 amin'ny Astronomia: Fikarohana vaovao sy ahiahy

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fanekena Cookie sy ny tsiambaratelo amin'ny varotra an-tserasera

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Science

Misiona Rocket NASA notarihan'ny mpahay siansa Indiana mba handalina ny vokatry ny fanakona-masoandro an-taonany amin'ny atmosfera ambony eto an-tany

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny fiantraikan'ny zanabolana BlueWalker 3 amin'ny Astronomia: Fikarohana vaovao sy ahiahy

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fanekena Cookie sy ny tsiambaratelo amin'ny varotra an-tserasera

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Cliffs Cosmic: Mampiseho ny fahaterahan'ny kintana miafina

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments