Famoahana ny tantaran'ny seismika miafina an'ny Puget Sound

A groundbreaking study has shed new light on the ancient seismic activity that shaped the Puget Sound region, home to the bustling city of Seattle. Researchers have long been puzzled by the timing and magnitude of earthquakes that occurred more than 1,100 years ago in the area. However, a team of scientists has now determined that two adjacent faults experienced seismic activity within a 6-month period, providing essential insights into the region’s past.

Instead of relying on traditional radiocarbon dating methods, which often yield uncertain results, the researchers turned to an unconventional source: tree rings. They analyzed the annual growth rings of Douglas fir trees that perished during the ancient seismic event and were subsequently buried beneath mud or submerged in water. By closely examining the patterns in the tree rings, the team discovered that the trees from different sites died simultaneously, indicating that the Seattle and Saddle Mountain Faults ruptured during the same period.

The study’s findings suggest two possible scenarios: either two closely spaced earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.5 and 7.3 occurred within 6 months of each other, or a single quake with a magnitude of 7.8 affected both faults. In either case, the earthquakes were highly destructive and comparable in intensity to the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake. These insights not only provide crucial information for understanding the past seismic activity in the region but also have significant implications for future earthquake planning and building design.

The knowledge gained from this research can help scientists and engineers better prepare for potential future earthquakes in the Puget Sound region. By understanding the timing and intensity of past earthquakes, emergency management strategies can be enhanced, and building codes can be revised to factor in the possibility of large shocks or multiple back-to-back quakes. This study marks a major step forward in our understanding of the seismic history of Puget Sound and reinforces the need for ongoing research and preparedness in earthquake-prone regions.

