Ny volana faran'ny volana sy ny Venus mamirapiratra eny amin'ny lanitra

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 16, 2023
November 5, 2023: The Last Quarter moon is visible before sunrise, accompanied by the bright presence of Venus in the east-southeast. The moon is currently half full and can be seen in the east, situated between the dim stars of the Cancer constellation. As morning twilight approaches, the moon rises higher in the east-southeast.

Venus, known as the Morning Star, shines brilliantly over 30° above the east-southeast horizon. It is located about 40° to the lower left of the moon and is moving eastward in front of the distant stars of the Virgo constellation. Venus is positioned just 0.7° above Zavijava, also known as Beta Virginis, and will pass within 0.5° of the star tomorrow morning. To locate Zavijava near the planet, a binocular is recommended.

Observing Venus through a telescope reveals its phases, with the current phase being gibbous, meaning it is approximately 57% illuminated. This phase is referred to as the morning gibbous phase. Over the coming days, Venus will continue to move closer to the star Spica, which can be found about 5° up in the east, around 27° to the lower left of Venus. The two will reach a wide conjunction in about a week after the 22nd.

In the evening sky, both Mercury and Mars are not visible. Mercury will reach its greatest elongation from the sun on December 4th, but its low position in the southwest sky hinders its visibility during the evening hours. Mars, on the other hand, is heading towards superior conjunction on November 17th and will eventually become visible in the morning sky.

Saturn, however, can be seen in the south-southeast after sundown, shining brighter than most other stars in the sky. It recently ended its retrograde motion and is moving eastward, albeit at a slow rate. Saturn can be found in the same binocular field of view as Deneb Algedi, Capricornus’ tail, with about 6.7° to the lower right of the planet. It is gradually making its way towards Skat and Lambda Aquarii.

Jupiter is over 10° above the eastern horizon and retrogrades in front of Aries, west of an imaginary line from Hamal to Menkar. Following its opposition, Jupiter will be visible all night long.

By Mampho Brescia

