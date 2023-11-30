Miomàna amin'ny fampisehoana mahatalanjona amin'ny jiro Avaratra any atsimon'i Alberta

Be prepared to witness a mesmerizing natural phenomenon in southern Alberta this weekend as conditions are perfect for dazzling displays of the Aurora Borealis. However, you may need to compete with the clouds for a clear view of the celestial spectacle. Scientists have predicted a geomagnetic storm that could trigger visible Northern Lights in and around Calgary.

This surge in aurora activity is expected to commence overnight on Wednesday, with the most stunning displays anticipated on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Recent space weather patterns indicate that this year has been one of the best in over a decade for observing the Northern Lights. Excitingly, the next two years are expected to be even more extraordinary.

Photographer Matt Melnyk explains, “The sun operates on a ten-year cycle, and we are currently approaching our next solar maximum, which is set to peak in 2025. We have numerous sunspots that are directly facing the planet, and they have emitted solar flares that are heading our way.”

Renowned aurora chaser Chris Ratzlaff reveals that several solar flares and coronal mass ejections have been detected in the past few days, which typically serve as precursors to the Aurora Borealis. Ratzlaff predicts, “Over the next couple of nights, we will experience the arrival of a couple of these events. We can expect aurora activity on Wednesday night, mainly in the northern sky, approaching overhead but not fully overhead. However, on Thursday night, there will be a ‘full sky event’ where the potential for aurora will stretch from horizon to horizon.”

To witness the Northern Lights in all their glory, it is advised to find a location devoid of light pollution. Keep in mind that the forecast for the next three nights in Calgary varies from partly cloudy to considerably cloudy.

Fanontaniana mahaliana:

1. What causes the Aurora Borealis?

The Aurora Borealis is caused by solar particles colliding with atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in captivating displays of light.

2. Why do Northern Lights appear in cycles?

The Sun’s activity follows a ten-year cycle known as the solar cycle. During the solar maximum phase, the number of sunspots and solar flares increases, leading to more frequent and intense Northern Lights.

