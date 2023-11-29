Fahitana vaovao momba ny fiantraikan'ny microgravity amin'ny fahanterana sy ny hery fiarovana

The crew of Expedition 70 on board the International Space Station (ISS) is making significant progress in understanding the effects of microgravity on aging and immunity. Through a series of advanced life science experiments, scientists are gaining valuable biomedical insights that would be impossible to achieve on Earth.

One of the ongoing experiments involves observing brain cell-like samples in the Kibo laboratory module’s Life Science Glovebox. This study, known as the Cerebral Ageing space biology study, aims to explore the degenerative processes of brain cells in a microgravity environment. The results of this research may provide insights into accelerated aging symptoms observed in space and help advance the understanding and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases on Earth.

In addition to the brain cell study, the crew is also participating in the CIPHER human research experiment. NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara recently wore a vest and headband loaded with sensors for 48 hours to record her health status. This experiment aims to observe the long-term physiological and psychological effects of living in space.

These experiments highlight the unique opportunities provided by the microgravity environment of the ISS. Cells behave differently in weightlessness, allowing scientists to gain a deeper understanding of how various organisms, including humans, adapt to life in space. The knowledge gained from space biology experiments holds the potential to develop advanced therapies for ailments on Earth and enhance the health of astronauts during long-duration missions.

