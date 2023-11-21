Zork pasaules izpēte: no PDP-10 līdz pielāgotiem ZIP kompilatoriem

Did you know that Zork, a popular text adventure game from 1977, was not originally written for the PDP-10 computer, but instead designed as a virtual machine executable? This unique approach allowed the game to be played on various 1980s machines by running it through an interpreter.

Let’s dive deeper into the fascinating world of Zork and explore the differences between traditional executables and virtual machine executables. Just like how Java code is compiled into Java bytecode and runs on the Java virtual machine, Zork was compiled into “Z-machine” program files known as ZIP. These ZIP files, similar to PKZIP files used in 1990, were then executed by interpreters designed for specific machines.

Interestingly, the compiler used to create these ZIP files, called “Zilch,” has yet to be released, leaving enthusiasts to experiment with writing custom ZIP compilers using alternate input languages. This has led to innovative interpretations of Zork and the creation of new game experiences.

While Zork represents one type of interpreter, it’s worth mentioning that some programming languages, like the hidden BASIC in the ESP32’s ROM, are interpreted directly from the source code, without the need for compilation.

The world of interactive fiction and text-based adventures continues to captivate enthusiasts, inspiring them to explore different ways of running and interpreting games. The availability of ZIP specifications and the Zork language specification has paved the way for custom ZIP compilers, enabling players to reimagine and extend the Zork universe.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Zork or new to the text adventure genre, the enduring legacy of this innovative game reminds us of the continual evolution of technology and the creative possibilities it presents.

Biežāk uzdotie jautājumi

What is a virtual machine executable?

A virtual machine executable is a program file that is designed to run on a virtual machine rather than directly on hardware. It allows for platform-independent execution by providing an abstraction layer between the program and the underlying hardware.

What is a ZIP file in the context of Zork?

In the context of Zork, a ZIP file refers to a “Z-machine” program file. These files contain the compiled code and data for the game and are executed by interpreters designed for specific machines.

What is the Zilch compiler?

The Zilch compiler is the tool used to compile Zork into ZIP files. It generates the necessary instructions for the game’s execution within the Z-machine virtual environment.

Can Zork be played on modern systems?

Yes, thanks to the availability of Z-machine interpreters and custom ZIP compilers, Zork can be played on modern systems. Various emulators and ports allow players to experience the game on a wide range of devices.

Are there other games like Zork?

Yes, there are many text-based adventure games similar to Zork. Some popular examples include “Adventureland,” “Colossal Cave Adventure,” and “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” These games offer immersive storytelling and puzzle-solving experiences.