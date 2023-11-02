Melnā piektdiena 2023: sagatavojieties izcilai iepirkšanās pieredzei

Black Friday, the highly anticipated shopping extravaganza, is just around the corner. As always, this event promises to bring incredible discounts and amazing deals on a wide range of products. Whether you’re looking for the latest tech gadgets, stylish clothing, home goods, or toys, Black Friday 2023 is the day to mark on your calendar.

Black Friday 2023 is scheduled for November 24th, the day immediately following Thanksgiving. With only a few weeks left, it’s time to start preparing your shopping list and getting ready to take advantage of the incredible discounts.

What can you expect from Amazon?

Amazon, the retail giant, is renowned for its Black Friday deals. They will offer a plethora of fantastic discounts across various categories. From electronics to fashion, home essentials to entertainment, Amazon has got you covered. Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements on their website for more information.

How can you ensure you don’t miss out on deals?

To stay ahead of the game and make sure you don’t miss any Black Friday deals, Amazon provides several convenient options. You can start browsing their Deals page early for exclusive offers. Additionally, if you have an Alexa device, you can receive personalized deal notifications up to 24 hours in advance based on your Wish List, Carts, and Saved for Later lists. You can even ask Alexa to remind you when deals go live or make a purchase directly through the device.

How do you join Prime in time for Black Friday?

If you want to fully enjoy the benefits of Amazon’s Prime membership during the holiday season and beyond, now is the perfect time to join. With Prime, you’ll have access to fast and free delivery, exclusive deals, and an array of entertainment options.

For just $14.99 per month or $139 per year, anyone in the U.S. can become a Prime member. Alternatively, you can start a free 30-day trial to experience the benefits before committing. College students can also avail themselves of a six-month trial of Prime Student for just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Additionally, qualifying government assistance recipients can join Prime Access for $6.99 per month.

Don’t miss out on the incredible savings and convenience that Amazon Prime offers. Join now to start exploring a world of entertainment, exclusive deals, and much more.

