Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Jaunumi

Atklāts pirmais Mortal Kombat 1 Žana Kloda Van Damme DLC kadrs

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 7, 2023
Atklāts pirmais Mortal Kombat 1 Žana Kloda Van Damme DLC kadrs

The highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 video game is set to release on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, Mortal Kombat 1 has already created a buzz among fans.

One of the most exciting announcements is the inclusion of Jean-Claude Van Damme as a special alternative skin for the character Johnny Cage. This DLC can be unlocked by players who purchase the Premium Edition of the game. The skin showcases Van Damme as he appeared in the early ’90s, a nod to the time when the first Mortal Kombat game was released.

The first footage of the Van Damme DLC was revealed during an interview with Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, on First We Feast’s Hot Ones. Boon stated that the idea for Van Damme as a character came about when they initially wanted to create a game based on the actor’s popularity at the time. However, their attempts to reach out to Van Damme were unsuccessful.

After years of trying, they finally managed to secure Van Damme’s participation for Mortal Kombat 1. Boon expressed his excitement about having Van Damme’s voice in the game and described it as a “full circle moment.”

In addition to the Van Damme DLC, pre-ordering the game will grant players the ability to play as Shang Tsung. The Premium Edition offers five days of early access, DLC character early access, and 1250 Dragon Krystals.

Following the game’s launch, players can expect six additional DLC characters, including Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker, and Homelander. These characters will expand the already impressive roster of Mortal Kombat 1.

Avoti:
– Mortal Kombat 1: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/mortal-kombat-series/mortal-kombat-1/
– Ed Boon: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/ed-boon/
– NetherRealm Studios: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/warner-bros-games/netherrealm-studios/
– Warner Bros. Games: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/warner-bros-games/
– PlayStation 5: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/ps5/
– Xbox Series X/S: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/xbox/seriesxs/
– Nintendo Switch: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/nintendo/switch/
- PC: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/
- Steam: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/steam/
– Epic Games Store: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/epic-games-store/

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Jaunumi

Pārdomas par 9. septembra mantojumu: pazudušu godināšana un traģēdijas atcere

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Jaunumi

Ko sagaidīt gaidāmajā iOS 17 programmatūras atjauninājumā

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri