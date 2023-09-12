Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Jaunumi

Gaidīšana turpinās: jāgaida Apple AirPods Max 2

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 12, 2023
Gaidīšana turpinās: jāgaida Apple AirPods Max 2

Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones, known as the AirPods Max 2. However, the recent September showcase failed to unveil this highly anticipated product, leaving fans disappointed.

The original AirPods Max received rave reviews for their exceptional build quality, comfortable design, and impressive audio capabilities. Despite their high price tag, they were regarded as some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones on the market. However, there were certain issues with the first generation, such as the unconventional carry case, the absence of a 3.5mm audio port, and average battery life. Fans hoped that these shortcomings would be addressed in the second iteration.

The delay in the launch of the original AirPods Max heightened anticipation, and fans were hoping for a sequel with improved features and a similar price point. Additionally, given Apple’s recent focus on eco-friendly products, releasing an updated version of the AirPods Max would align with this eco-friendly mindset. Removing the controversial carry case would have been a step in the right direction.

Despite the current market dominance of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, there is still hope that Apple can claim the top spot with the AirPods Max 2. According to reports, an update to the AirPods Max may be coming in 2023, or possibly alongside the potential release of the AirPods Lite in the second half of 2024 or even 2025.

With the absence of the AirPods Max at the September showcase, it seems likely that the Max 2 will be launched in the coming year. However, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for an earlier arrival. Waiting until 2024 or beyond would feel like an eternity for eager Apple enthusiasts.

Avoti:
– Article: “Apple officially unveils the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, both with dynamic island and USB-C”
– Article: “The best AirPods ranked and rated”
– Original AirPods Max review

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Jaunumi

Wordle pārskats: Wordle 819 mīklas analīze

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Jaunumi

Senās baktērijas pirmās kolonizēja zemi pirms vairāk nekā 407 miljoniem gadu

Septembris 16, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Jaunumi

Sonos Beam (2. paaudzes) un Samsung HW-S60B skaņas joslu salīdzinājums

Septembris 16, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Astronauti pabeidz uzdevumus Starptautiskajā kosmosa stacijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Čūska aizrīties ar invazīvām zivīm: ietekme uz pētījumiem par čūskām, kas ēd zivis, un invazīvās sugas

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Parazītiskie tārpi manipulē ar skudrām, lai uzkāptu uz zāles stieņiem

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA atklājusi pārsteidzošu jaunu Mēness virsmas mozaīku

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri