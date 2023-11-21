T-Force iepazīstina ar pieejamu un ātrdarbīgu Gen4 NVMe SSD ar G70 un G50 klāstu

T-Force, the gaming brand of memory and storage provider Team Group Inc., is on a mission to revolutionize the gaming experience. Today, T-Force is proud to announce the launch of its latest lineup of gaming SSDs – the G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO. These SSDs utilize the cutting-edge PCIe Gen4x4 interface and feature InnoGrit’s renowned controller that offers exceptional stability.

One standout feature of the T-Force G70 and G70 PRO SSDs is their remarkable read speeds, reaching up to 7000 MB/s. On the other hand, the G50 and G50 PRO SSDs provide blazing fast speeds of up to 5000 MB/s. All four SSDs are designed in the M.2 2280 form factor and are accompanied by T-Force’s patented ultra-thin graphene heat sinks. Additionally, the G70 PRO variant is equipped with an aluminum alloy heatsink, providing users with even more cooling options.

One of the key advantages of T-Force’s new SSD lineup is their compatibility with the PS5 SSD expansion slot, ensuring that both PC and console gamers can benefit from the high-performance capabilities of these PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Featuring SLC cache technology, the G70 and G50 SSDs can tailor to different gaming requirements. Meanwhile, the G70 PRO and G50 PRO SSDs support both DRAM and SLC caching, giving players versatile options to enhance their gaming experience.

T-Force prioritizes its users’ peace of mind by equipping the G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs with TEAMGROUP’s patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software. This software allows gamers to monitor the health of their SSDs and conveniently perform setup and testing to ensure optimal performance.

The T-Force G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs will be available for purchase at Amazon’s North American store by the end of December. Get ready to transcend into a new level of gaming performance with T-Force’s latest SSD lineup.

FAQ

Q: What makes the T-Force G70 and G70 PRO SSDs stand out?

A: The T-Force G70 and G70 PRO SSDs offer read speeds of up to 7000 MB/s, making them ideal for gamers who demand high-performance storage.

Q: What cooling options are available for the T-Force SSDs?

A: All the SSDs in the G70 and G50 lineup come with ultra-thin graphene heat sinks. The G70 PRO variant also features an aluminum alloy heatsink for additional cooling.

Q: Can I use these SSDs with my PlayStation 5?

A: Yes, the T-Force SSDs are compatible with the PS5 SSD expansion slot, allowing console gamers to benefit from their high-speed capabilities.

Q: How can I monitor the health of my T-Force SSD?

A: T-Force provides their patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, which allows users to track the health of their SSDs and perform necessary setup and testing procedures easily.