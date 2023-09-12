Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Spiegu fotoattēli atklāj Xiaomi elektromobiļa bagāžnieka dizainu, kas virzās uz 2024. gada masveida ražošanu

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 12, 2023
A leaked spy photo has recently surfaced, providing a sneak peek into Xiaomi’s highly anticipated electric vehicle. The photo showcases the unique design of the car’s trunk, which bears a striking resemblance to the case of Xiaomi’s Buds 4 Pro earphones or an enlarged USB-C charging port.

The images reveal a spacious trunk with a large opening and a flat floor, accompanied by multiple tie-down points for securing cargo. The trunk lid, made of glass, adds a touch of sophistication to the overall appearance of the vehicle. Furthermore, the spy photos offer glimpses of other design details, including a sleek and aerodynamic front end featuring a large grille and swept-back headlights, as well as a stylish rear end with a sloping roofline and a full-width taillight.

While Xiaomi has not released any official information about their electric vehicle, reports and leaks suggest that it will be a high-end model aimed at competing with the likes of Tesla and other prominent automakers. The vehicle is expected to be equipped with a powerful 101kWh battery pack, providing a range of over 800 km. Additionally, it is likely to incorporate advanced driver-assistance features.

Lu Weibing, the President of Xiaomi Group, has previously reported that the progress of their automotive project has surpassed initial projections. As a result, Xiaomi is on track to commence mass production of their electric vehicle in the first half of 2024.

In conclusion, the leak of spy photos offers a glimpse into Xiaomi’s upcoming electric vehicle, showcasing its distinctive trunk design and hinting at its high-end features. With mass production scheduled for 2024, Xiaomi aims to make a mark in the electric vehicle industry, competing with established players and offering consumers a sophisticated and technologically advanced option.

Avoti:
– Original article on Bluetooth SIG certification and spy photos.

