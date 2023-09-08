Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Jaunumi

Jauna Chromecast tālvadības pults, kas paredzēta Google TV, ir pamanīta operētājsistēmā Android TV 14 Beta

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 8, 2023
Jauna Chromecast tālvadības pults, kas paredzēta Google TV, ir pamanīta operētājsistēmā Android TV 14 Beta

The latest version of Android TV 14 Beta has revealed what appears to be a new remote for the Chromecast with Google TV. The remote design features a distinct rounded shape and top-mounted navigation pad, similar to the current remote. However, there are some noticeable differences.

The existing Chromecast with Google TV remote has eight buttons, including a D-pad for back, Assistant, Home, mute, YouTube, Netflix, and TV power and input. Volume controls are located on the right side of the remote.

The new remote design, shown as an outline, shows some distinct changes. Under the D-pad, there are two round buttons, likely for back and Assistant. Along the left side, there are three more buttons, presumably for home, mute, and one of the two app shortcuts. On the right side, there is a larger button with a volume rocker shape. Another new button with a star icon is located at the bottom, referred to as “magic” in the system files.

This remote is believed to be a preview of a new Chromecast with Google TV, which was rumored to be in development several months ago. However, there is no direct evidence in the Android 14 build pointing to the new device.

While the release date of the new Chromecast is unclear, the recent update to Android TV 14 suggests that it may still be in the pipeline. It is unlikely to be unveiled at the upcoming October Pixel launch event. Nevertheless, the discovery of the new remote hints at an imminent update to the Chromecast with Google TV.

Source: APK Insight

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Jaunumi

Pārdomas par 9. septembra mantojumu: pazudušu godināšana un traģēdijas atcere

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Jaunumi

Ko sagaidīt gaidāmajā iOS 17 programmatūras atjauninājumā

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri