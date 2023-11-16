Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 izpēte: daudzsološs atjauninājums

A new and exciting phase of Android 14 Beta has commenced today with the introduction of Android 14 QPR2. This Beta program, known as the quarterly platform release (QPR), is anticipated to evolve into the much-anticipated March 2024 update. Right off the bat, the files are readily accessible for numerous Pixel devices, including the Pixel 5a, emphasizing Google’s commitment to extensive device support.

You might be pondering, “What happened to Android 14 QPR1 Beta builds?” Well, hold that thought! While the Android 14 QPR1 program had arrived at Beta 2.2 in early November, it appears that Google is confident in its stability and perhaps desires user feedback on an even more recent build. Hence, QPR2 makes its grand entrance.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 Release Details

– Release date: November 15, 2023

– Build:

– Pixel 5a devices: AP11.231020.013

– Pixel 8 and 8 Pro devices: AP11.231020.014

– All other devices: AP11.231020.013.A1

– Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

– Security patch level: November 2023

– Google Play services: 23.36.14

As of now, the QPR2 Beta 1 build is accessible for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Additionally, Google assures us that updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are forthcoming, bringing relief to those Pixel owners.

To obtain the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 build, enrolled Android Beta Program participants can expect to receive an over-the-air update today. For those currently on Android 14 QPR1 2.2, transitioning to the new QPR2 Beta 1 build is automatic. However, individuals who prefer to remain on QPR1 can opt-out of the Beta Program promptly to receive the stable QPR1 build scheduled for release in December.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 Fixes

While Google has not yet provided a list of new features, they have shared the following fixes included in the QPR2 update:

– Resolved an issue causing the package manager to crash during the installation of certain apps (Issue #303849830).

– Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented users from submitting feedback through the Android Beta Feedback app (Issue #307592531).

– Addressed an issue that at times hindered device connectivity to 5G networks when available (Issue #306294357).

We eagerly delve into the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 build, promising to uncover any exciting discoveries along the way. Stay tuned!

FAQ

Q: Which devices are eligible for the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 build?

A: Currently, the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet support the QPR2 Beta 1 build, with updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on the horizon.

Q: How can I obtain the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 build?

A: If you are enrolled in the Android Beta Program, the update should be delivered to your device over-the-air. Users on Android 14 QPR1 2.2 will automatically move to the QPR2 Beta 1 build.

Q: Can I choose to stay on Android 14 QPR1 instead of upgrading to QPR2?

A: Yes, if you prefer to remain on QPR1, you can opt-out of the Beta Program to receive the stable QPR1 build upon its release in December.

Q: What fixes have been implemented in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 update?

A: The QPR2 update addresses issues such as package manager crashes during app installation, feedback submission problems, and 5G network connectivity glitches.