Netflix turpina paplašināt spēļu katalogu ar Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Netflix is once again making headlines in the gaming world with its latest addition, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. This remastered collection features three iconic games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise: GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

For gamers looking to indulge in some nostalgic crime-filled adventures, the GTA Trilogy will be available on Netflix starting from December 14th. Players can pre-register for the games now on iOS and Google Play.

Netflix’s gaming offerings have been gaining momentum, with several impressive titles already available, such as Kentucky Route Zero, Before Your Eyes, and Immortality. The streaming giant has focused on curating a well-rounded collection of games, catering to various tastes and experiences. Delivering commercially successful games with well-known brand recognition seems to be Netflix’s strategy for success in the gaming landscape.

Although Netflix has not released any player statistics or data on the popularity of its gaming content, it continues to secure high-profile partnerships and acquire games with significant fan bases. By adding the GTA Trilogy to its catalog, Netflix is tapping into one of the most beloved and successful franchises in video game history.

Moreover, Netflix’s decision to offer these games exclusively on mobile devices through a subscription model is also an interesting venture. With the rise of mobile gaming, it opens new opportunities for gamers to access popular titles conveniently.

As Netflix expands its presence in the gaming industry, it will be intriguing to see how it navigates this new realm and further expands its gaming offerings. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Grand Theft Auto series or simply looking for engaging, immersive gaming experiences, the addition of the GTA Trilogy to Netflix is undoubtedly an exciting development for both casual and dedicated gamers.

FAQ

When will Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy be available on Netflix?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition will be available on Netflix for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Netflix mobile app, starting from December 14th.

Can I pre-register for the games?

Yes, you can pre-register for the GTA Trilogy games now on iOS and Google Play.

Are Netflix games only available on mobile?

While some Netflix games are exclusive to mobile devices, the streaming platform offers a variety of gaming experiences across different platforms.