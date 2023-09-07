Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Jaunumi

Jaunas atziņas par lapu evolūciju un Fibonači spirālēm augos

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 7, 2023
Jaunas atziņas par lapu evolūciju un Fibonači spirālēm augos

A recent study on a 407-million-year-old plant fossil has revolutionized our understanding of leaf evolution and the famous mathematical pattern known as Fibonacci spirals. The findings challenge the long-held belief that the spiral configurations observed in contemporary plants were prevalent in the earliest terrestrial plants.

Contrary to previous theories, the ancient plants exhibited a different type of spiral arrangement, indicating that plant leaf spirals evolved down two separate evolutionary paths. This discovery sheds light on the diverse evolutionary history of plant leaf spirals and suggests that the typical Fibonacci spirals seen in nature today were not present in the earliest land plants.

The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, utilized digital reconstruction techniques to create 3D models of leafy shoots in the fossilized clubmoss Asteroxylon mackiei. This exceptionally preserved fossil was found in the Rhynie chert, a Scottish sedimentary deposit known for its evidence of early ecosystems.

The researchers discovered that the leaves and reproductive structures of Asteroxylon mackiei were most commonly arranged in non-Fibonacci spirals, a pattern that is rare in contemporary plants. This finding challenges the assumption that Fibonacci spirals were ancient features that became highly conserved in plants.

The 3D model of Asteroxylon mackiei, created in collaboration with digital artist Matt Humpage using digital rendering and 3D printing, provides a unique opportunity to examine leaf arrangement in a 407-million-year-old plant. The research highlights the significance of technological advancements and how they contribute to our understanding of plant evolution.

The study has broader implications for the understanding of Fibonacci spirals in land plants. It suggests that non-Fibonacci spirals were common in ancient clubmosses and that the evolution of leaf spirals diverged into two separate paths. This challenges the assumption that Fibonacci spirals are universal in plants.

Further research in leaf evolution and the evolutionary history of Fibonacci spirals in plants will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the remarkable patterns observed in nature.

Avots:
– “Leaves and sporangia developed in rare non-Fibonacci spirals in early leafy plants” by Holly-Anne Turner, Matthew Humpage, Hans Kerp, and Alexander J. Hetherington, Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.adg4014).
– University of Edinburgh: https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2023/ancient-plant-fossil-reshapes-our-understanding-of

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Jaunumi

Pārdomas par 9. septembra mantojumu: pazudušu godināšana un traģēdijas atcere

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Jaunumi

Ko sagaidīt gaidāmajā iOS 17 programmatūras atjauninājumā

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri