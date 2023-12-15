During a recent interview with computer scientist Lex Fridman, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared his insights on Blue Origin, his space exploration company. Bezos acknowledged that Blue Origin has been slow in its execution compared to SpaceX, and he attributed this to the need for greater speed and urgency. Bezos emphasized that he left his role as CEO of Amazon to dedicate himself to Blue Origin and provide the energy and sense of urgency needed to propel the company forward.

To accelerate progress, Bezos stated that Blue Origin aims to become the world’s most decisive company. This involves taking appropriate risks in adopting new technologies and making quick decisions. Bezos highlighted the importance of having an ambitious and technically adept team that can evaluate different options swiftly and make decisive choices. This approach, being bold and efficient in decision-making, contrasts with the slow and bureaucratic decision-making processes often seen in corporations or government agencies.

Bezos also acknowledged the need for change in Blue Origin’s leadership. The company recently replaced its CEO, Bob Smith, with Dave Limp, a former Amazon executive known for his decisive approach to business. Bezos expressed optimism about Blue Origin’s future, especially regarding reaching orbit. He revealed that the company’s New Glenn rocket is nearing readiness, with the first launch expected in 2024.

When asked about Elon Musk, Bezos took a diplomatic stance and commended Musk’s leadership capabilities. He recognized the impressive achievements of Musk’s companies, Tesla and SpaceX, and highlighted that such success is a testament to Musk’s capabilities as a leader.

Overall, Bezos’s vision for Blue Origin revolves around becoming more decisive and efficient in order to catch up with competitors like SpaceX. By fostering a bold and technically ambitious culture, Bezos aims to propel Blue Origin into a new era of space exploration and make significant progress in the near future.