In a recent interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of Blue Origin Aerospace Co., discussed the current state of humanity and the natural world. While Bezos believes that the quality of life for humanity has significantly improved over the years, he acknowledges that the same progress has taken a toll on the environment.

According to Bezos, the notion of “the good ole days” is merely an illusion. He argues that virtually every measure of quality of life has shown improvement over time. However, he also recognizes that the natural world has suffered as a consequence of human progress. Bezos describes the state of nature as “pristine” 500 years ago, but highlights that the Industrial Revolution has resulted in significant damage to the environment in our pursuit of better lives.

To address this challenge, Bezos proposes that space is the answer. He envisions a future where humanity expands beyond Earth and embraces outer space as a new frontier for habitation. Bezos believes that Earth has finite resources, and as our quality of life continues to improve, we will require more energy and resources. Therefore, he argues for the necessity of living off the moon and exploring other celestial bodies to ensure human progress while simultaneously preserving and restoring the natural world.

Bezos’s perspective offers an intriguing alternative to dealing with the pressing environmental issues we face today. By looking beyond Earth, we open up new possibilities for sustainable living and resource management. While his vision may seem ambitious, it brings forth important discussions about our relationship with the environment and the long-term resilience of our planet.

In conclusion, Jeff Bezos proposes that space exploration and colonization are necessary steps to counterbalance the damage caused by human progress on Earth. By venturing into space, we not only ensure our own survival but also create opportunities to restore and protect our natural world.