Vai Walmart ir bagātāks par Amazon?

In the world of retail giants, two names stand out: Walmart and Amazon. These companies have revolutionized the way we shop, offering convenience and competitive prices. But when it comes to determining which of these retail behemoths is richer, the answer is not as straightforward as it may seem.

Walmart, founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, has a long-standing reputation as the world’s largest retailer. With over 11,000 stores in 27 countries, Walmart has a significant physical presence. It offers a wide range of products, from groceries to electronics, and has a loyal customer base.

On the other hand, Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, started as an online bookstore and has since grown into a global e-commerce giant. Amazon has disrupted traditional retail by offering an extensive selection of products and fast, reliable shipping. It has also diversified its business, venturing into cloud computing, streaming services, and more.

In terms of revenue, Walmart has consistently outperformed Amazon. In the fiscal year 2020, Walmart reported revenue of $524 billion, while Amazon reported revenue of $386 billion. However, it is important to note that revenue alone does not determine a company’s overall wealth.

When it comes to market capitalization, which is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares, Amazon takes the lead. As of October 2021, Amazon’s market capitalization was around $1.6 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. In comparison, Walmart’s market capitalization was approximately $400 billion.

Jautājumi un atbildes:

J: Kas ir ieņēmumi?

A: Revenue refers to the total amount of money a company generates from its business activities, such as sales of products or services.

J: Kas ir tirgus kapitalizācija?

A: Market capitalization, also known as market cap, is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price by the number of shares outstanding.

In conclusion, while Walmart surpasses Amazon in terms of revenue, Amazon’s market capitalization makes it the wealthier company. Both companies have their strengths and continue to dominate the retail industry in their own ways.