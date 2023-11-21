Vivo iQOO 12 Pro pret Vivo X100 Pro: flagmaņu sadursme

The battle for supremacy under the vivo lineup continues with the release of the iQOO 12 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro. Both phones are flagship models from their respective brands, showcasing cutting-edge technology and impressive features. In this article, we will delve into a detailed comparison of these two devices across various aspects, including design, display, performance, camera capabilities, battery life, and overall value. By the end of this comparison, you will have a clear understanding of which device aligns better with your needs.

Design: The iQOO 12 Pro sports a sleek and modern design, exuding elegance and durability. On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Pro impresses with its slim profile and solid build quality.

Display: The iQOO 12 Pro offers a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. The Vivo X100 Pro comes close with its 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a Full HD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels, offering rich colors and an immersive viewing experience.

Performance: Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the iQOO 12 Pro is a performance powerhouse, optimized for multitasking and demanding applications. The Vivo X100 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, providing robust performance for smooth operation across various tasks.

Camera: The iQOO 12 Pro boasts a triple camera setup, including a 50 MP main sensor, a 64 MP secondary sensor, and another 50 MP sensor. This setup offers versatility in photography and performs exceptionally well in different lighting conditions. The Vivo X100 Pro features a triple 50 MP camera setup with a standout main sensor known for its low-light capabilities, catering to both professional and casual photographers.

Battery: With a 5100 mAh battery and fast charging at 120W, the iQOO 12 Pro ensures quick charging times and a long-lasting battery life. The Vivo X100 Pro comes with a larger battery, either 5260 mAh or 5400 mAh, and supports fast charging at 100W, providing an edge in terms of battery life.

Price: While the exact prices may vary based on region and retailer, both phones are positioned in the premium segment of the market. The iQOO 12 Pro offers a more affordable option, starting from about €650 or $750 globally, while the Vivo X100 Pro starts at the same price but in China.

In conclusion, the iQOO 12 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro are both exceptional smartphones, each having its unique strengths. The iQOO 12 Pro shines in display quality and fast charging, while the Vivo X100 Pro stands out with its larger battery and impressive camera performance. Ultimately, the choice between the two will depend on the user’s priorities and preferences.