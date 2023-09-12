Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Jaunumi

Baumo, ka Apple piedāvās līdz 8 GB RAM iPhone 15 Pro modeļiem

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 12, 2023
Baumo, ka Apple piedāvās līdz 8 GB RAM iPhone 15 Pro modeļiem

According to recent rumors, Apple may be planning to offer up to 8GB of RAM for its iPhone 15 Pro models. While there won’t be any changes to the internal storage configurations, customers will still have a range of options to choose from.

Reports suggest that Apple has tested the existing storage options for the new iPhone lineup, which means that the previously rumored 2TB option will not be available. Instead, customers can select from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

Although it’s not clear which specific model will receive the RAM boost, it has been mentioned that Apple tested both 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 DRAM. Speculations suggest that the different RAM options could be based on the chosen storage capacity, similar to how it works with the iPad Pro.

In terms of suppliers, Apple is said to be working with manufacturers such as Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix for the RAM. These companies are also potential suppliers for the storage, along with Western Digital and Kioxia.

As the official announcement of the iPhone 15 lineup approaches, it will be interesting to see if these rumors hold true. Apple fans eagerly await the unveiling of the new devices and the confirmation of their specifications.

Avoti:
– Source Article Title: *”A17 could have 8GB of RAM”*
– Source: AppleInsider

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Jaunumi

Wordle pārskats: Wordle 819 mīklas analīze

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Jaunumi

Senās baktērijas pirmās kolonizēja zemi pirms vairāk nekā 407 miljoniem gadu

Septembris 16, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Jaunumi

Sonos Beam (2. paaudzes) un Samsung HW-S60B skaņas joslu salīdzinājums

Septembris 16, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA brīdina par asteroīda 2023 SN1 tuvu tuvošanos

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mitohondriju DNS loma cilvēka reprodukcijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri