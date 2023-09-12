Pilsētas dzīve

Apple izlaišanas dienā piedāvās Indijā ražotus iPhone modeļus

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 12, 2023
Apple has taken a significant step in expanding its supply chain infrastructure beyond China by selling new made-in-India iPhone models on launch day. While Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India for some time, the production schedules have typically lagged behind the primary assembly facilities in China. However, the time gap between the availability of Indian-made iPhone models and their September launch has been gradually reducing over the years. Last year, Made-in-India iPhone 14 models were available in the supply chain only about six-to-eight weeks after their debut.

This year, the trend continues as the iPhone 15 will be the first time an India-produced latest-generation Apple device is available on the first day of sale. The production of iPhone 15 units in India began in early August. However, it should be noted that while India factories are producing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, assembly of the most premium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is still reliant on China.

Nevertheless, the availability of Made-in-India iPhone 15 units at launch is a significant step towards Apple’s long-term plans of reducing reliance on China for manufacturing. Currently, Apple suppliers in India account for approximately 7% of the total number of iPhones manufactured worldwide.

Avoti:
1. Blumbergs

