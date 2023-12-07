New Task Force Appointed to Implement Stay NJ Property Tax Relief Program in New Jersey

A task force has been appointed to implement the new Stay NJ property tax relief program in New Jersey. The program, which aims to cut property tax bills in half for the state’s senior homeowners, was signed into law as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget process. The task force consists of six members, including the State Treasurer and the Commissioner of Community Affairs, as well as public members appointed by the Governor, Senate President, and Assembly Speaker.

Governor Phil Murphy stated that the task force members bring a wealth of public policy experience to the table, particularly regarding the impact of property taxes on local communities. The task force will work together to make New Jersey a more affordable place for families to live and age in place.

The task force will review all of the state’s existing property tax relief programs and present recommendations on how to restructure and consolidate them into one streamlined program for seniors. The aim is to create a single application process and integrate the different programs into a comprehensive property tax relief program. The target implementation date is January 1, 2026.

In addition, David Ridolfino, former Director of the State’s Office of Management and Budget, will serve as the Executive Director of the task force. He will be assisted by staff from the Treasury Department.

The Stay NJ program is part of the state’s efforts to make New Jersey more affordable for residents, particularly seniors. It builds upon existing programs such as the Senior Freeze and ANCHOR programs, which provide property tax relief to seniors. The task force will also work on simplifying and aligning these programs to deliver even greater savings to senior homeowners and renters.