Jaunais sapņu festivāls piedāvā lieliskus elektronikas un ierīču piedāvājumus

Croma, a leading electronics retailer in India, has launched its “Festival of Dreams” campaign, offering a range of deals on electronics and home appliances. The campaign, which runs until November 15th, includes up to 15% cashback and exchange benefits of up to 20,000 rupees. In addition to these offers, customers can take advantage of easy EMI options on devices such as washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, smartphones, and more.

It’s important to note that these offers are valid not only at Croma stores across the country but also on the Croma website and through Tata CLiQ. Customers can enjoy a discount of up to 10% on HDFC and ICICI credit and debit cards for purchases up to 2,000 rupees at Croma stores. Additionally, customers who spend over 3,000 rupees will receive a discount of 500 rupees on all Croma audio products.

Croma also has exciting deals on smartphones and smartwatches, with prices starting as low as 999 rupees for smartwatches. Budget smartwatches from popular brands like Fire-Bolt, boAt, Realme, and Noise are available for purchase at prices below 2,000 rupees.

For those looking for a 5G smartphone, Croma offers a starting price of 13,499 rupees. Additionally, customers can get a Bluetooth calling watch for just 49 rupees with selected smartphones.

In the TV category, Croma is offering a great deal on 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch 4K LED TVs, starting from an EMI option of 2,990 rupees per month. The Samsung Lifestyle Frame TV in 55 inches is also part of this offer, and users who purchase this TV will receive a free bezel worth 8,990 rupees.

With such amazing deals and discounts, the Festival of Dreams by Croma is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your electronics and home appliances. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers before they end on November 15th.

Jautājumi un atbildes:

Q: Where can I avail the Festival of Dreams offers?

A: You can avail the offers at Croma stores, the Croma website, and Tata CLiQ.

Q: What are the EMI options available?

A: There are attractive EMI options available for 24 months on various devices including washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, and smartphones.

Q: Can I get discounts on credit and debit card purchases?

A: Yes, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 10% on HDFC and ICICI credit and debit cards for purchases up to 2,000 rupees at Croma stores.