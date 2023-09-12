Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Jaunumi

I2C-USB-centrmezgls: USB sīkrīku attālināta vadība

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 12, 2023
I2C-USB-centrmezgls: USB sīkrīku attālināta vadība

Summary: The I2C-USB-Hub is a device created by [Jim Heaney] that allows for remote control of USB gadgets. By utilizing a MT9700 P-MOSFET load switch for each port, the hub enables users to cut the power to individual devices remotely. The device applies an 8-bit PCA9557PW I2C I/O chip, which allows for easy control of each port by sending the appropriate bit sequence over the wire. [Jim] plans on creating an Arduino library to simplify the process further. Additionally, the I2C-USB-Hub utilizes the remaining pins on the chip to control the LED indicator lights and adjust the current limit on the MT9700.

Advancements in technology have provided users with the flexibility of remotely controlling various devices. One example is the I2C-USB-Hub, a creation by [Jim Heaney]. Unlike traditional USB hubs with manual switches, the I2C-USB-Hub adds the convenience of remote control to your standard USB 2.0 hub circuit. By incorporating a MT9700 P-MOSFET load switch for each port, the device allows for power control of individual USB gadgets from a distance.

Key to this device’s functionality is the PCA9557PW I2C I/O chip. This chip enables easy control of each port by merely sending the correct bit sequence through the wire. To enhance user experience, [Jim] has plans to develop an Arduino library that simplifies the process of flipping the digital switches.

The I2C-USB-Hub goes beyond power control for USB gadgets. With its 8-bit chip, [Jim] has taken advantage of the additional pins to add new features. One pin is dedicated to serving as a master control for LED indicator lights on the PCB, while another allows adjustment of the current limit on the MT9700 between 500 mA and 1 A.

In conclusion, while modified off-the-shelf USB hubs can achieve similar results, the I2C-USB-Hub offers the convenience of remote control for USB gadgets. This project showcases the potential of utilizing hardware to enhance user experience and provides a platform for future advancements in this area.

Avoti:
– [Source Article Title], Link
– [Jim Heaney’s Project Page], Link

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Jaunumi

Wordle pārskats: Wordle 819 mīklas analīze

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Jaunumi

Senās baktērijas pirmās kolonizēja zemi pirms vairāk nekā 407 miljoniem gadu

Septembris 16, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Jaunumi

Sonos Beam (2. paaudzes) un Samsung HW-S60B skaņas joslu salīdzinājums

Septembris 16, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Parazītiskie tārpi manipulē ar skudrām, lai uzkāptu uz zāles stieņiem

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA atklājusi pārsteidzošu jaunu Mēness virsmas mozaīku

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Sīkfailu iestatījumu pārvaldības nozīme tiešsaistes privātumam

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Jaunas tehnoloģijas un privātuma nozīme

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri