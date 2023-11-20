Pilsētas dzīve

Melnās piektdienas klēpjdatoru piedāvājumi: Asus Vivobook 15 piedāvā izcilu vērtību

ByRoberts Endrjū

Novembris 20, 2023
Black Friday is just around the corner, and shoppers are on the lookout for the best deals on laptops. While Chromebooks have seen significant discounts, finding a quality Windows laptop at an affordable price can be challenging. However, the Asus Vivobook 15 stands out as an excellent value option.

Currently priced at £399.99 on Amazon, the Asus Vivobook 15 is more than a third off its original retail price of £649.99. This discount puts it in the same price range as mid-range Chromebooks, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a budget-friendly Windows 11 laptop without compromising on quality.

What sets the Asus Vivobook 15 apart is its impressive specifications. Equipped with a quad-core Intel i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM, this laptop ensures smooth performance while running Windows 11. The 512GB SSD provides ample storage for files, making it a practical choice for work or study.

Not only does the Vivobook 15 deliver on performance, but it also boasts a full-sized keyboard in a compact chassis. This feature allows users to work comfortably on the go without sacrificing the convenience of a numpad. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is bright and responsive, making it perfect for video conferences or multimedia tasks.

While the Vivobook 15 may not be suitable for high-end gaming, it can handle game streaming services like GeForce Now. Overall, it is a reliable productivity laptop suitable for everyday tasks at the office or college.

With a price tag of just £399.99, the Asus Vivobook 15 offers an outstanding Black Friday deal that is hard to resist. Take advantage of this opportunity to get your hands on a Windows 11 laptop with excellent performance, portability, and value for money.

FAQ

Q: What is the current price of the Asus Vivobook 15 during Black Friday?
A: The Asus Vivobook 15 is currently priced at £399.99 on Amazon, a significant discount from its original retail price of £649.99.

Q: What are the specifications of the Asus Vivobook 15?
A: The Asus Vivobook 15 features a quad-core Intel i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for ample storage.

Q: Is the Asus Vivobook 15 suitable for gaming?
A: While it may not be powerful enough for high-end gaming, the Asus Vivobook 15 can handle game streaming services like GeForce Now.

Q: Does the Asus Vivobook 15 have a full-sized keyboard?
A: Yes, the Asus Vivobook 15 comes with a full-sized keyboard, allowing for comfortable typing and productivity on the go.

