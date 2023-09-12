Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Jaunumi

Mazumtirdzniecības inflācija augustā palēninās, bet joprojām pārsniedz RBI mērķi

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 12, 2023
Mazumtirdzniecības inflācija augustā palēninās, bet joprojām pārsniedz RBI mērķi

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

Avoti:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
- Indijas Rezervju banka

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Jaunumi

Wordle pārskats: Wordle 819 mīklas analīze

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Jaunumi

Senās baktērijas pirmās kolonizēja zemi pirms vairāk nekā 407 miljoniem gadu

Septembris 16, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Jaunumi

Sonos Beam (2. paaudzes) un Samsung HW-S60B skaņas joslu salīdzinājums

Septembris 16, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA brīdina par asteroīda 2023 SN1 tuvu tuvošanos

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mitohondriju DNS loma cilvēka reprodukcijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri