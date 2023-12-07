Stanley Fire Department Restructuring Sparks Ongoing Controversy

A recent fire department restructuring in Stanley, North Carolina, has caused significant controversy and anger among community members and firefighters. The town council held a meeting on Monday to address concerns, but dozens of people were left standing outside as the small room quickly filled up with attendees.

The restructuring decision, which resulted in the removal of the top two fire chiefs without prior warning, has created turmoil within the department. Thirty-one members of the department chose to resign after being told they would need to reapply for their positions.

During the council meeting, a limited number of people were allowed to speak in the public comment portion, representing a group of 13 who had signed up. However, the majority of seats inside were reserved for friends and family of council members, drawing further criticism from those left standing outside.

Family members of former assistant fire chief Michael Hullett voiced their support for their father and other former members of the department. The frustration was evident as one former firefighter expressed disappointment in the lack of communication from the town that they voted in and paid taxes to.

The mayor, Steven Denton, defended the decision to restructure the fire department, citing concerns about the risk of a disaster occurring while the top chiefs were at their full-time jobs. However, Denton faced backlash for his handling of the situation and labeled some of the outrage and personal attacks as “disgusting.”

Interim chief Gary Hilton provided an update on the department’s response since the restructuring, stating that they had responded to 35 calls with an average of seven responders per call. Hilton also highlighted that most of the staff were state-certified firefighters.

Despite the meeting, many questions remained unanswered, and Denton declined to provide further explanations, citing the town attorney’s recommendation against informing the former fire chiefs in advance.

The contentious issue of the fire department restructuring continues to divide the Stanley community and raise concerns about transparency and communication within local governance.