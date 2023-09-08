Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Jaunumi

Mākslīgais intelekts palīdz analizēt ziedputekšņus un vides izmaiņas

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 8, 2023
Mākslīgais intelekts palīdz analizēt ziedputekšņus un vides izmaiņas

Scientists are using a combination of rapid imaging and artificial intelligence to analyze pollen and gain insights into present and historic environmental changes. Pollen grains from different plant species have unique shapes that can be identified and analyzed to understand the plant composition of specific time periods, potentially going back millions of years. However, the traditional method of manually counting pollen types using a light microscope is time-consuming.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and Swansea University are now utilizing technologies like imaging flow cytometry and artificial intelligence to develop a system that can quickly and accurately identify and categorize pollen. This system not only helps build a more comprehensive understanding of past flora but also has the potential to provide more accurate pollen readings in today’s environment, benefiting individuals with hay fever.

The team has already used the system to rapidly analyze a 5,500-year-old slice of lake sediment core and classify over a thousand pollen grains in under an hour, a task that would have taken up to eight hours using traditional methods. The system combines imaging flow cytometry to capture pollen images and a unique form of deep learning-based artificial intelligence to identify different types of pollen, even with imperfect samples.

The researchers aim to further refine and launch the system in the future and expand its applications to study grass pollen, which is a major irritant for hay fever sufferers. By understanding which pollens are prevalent at specific times, the pollen forecast could be improved, allowing individuals with hay fever to plan and reduce their exposure.

This innovative approach combining imaging, artificial intelligence, and pollen analysis has the potential to shed new light on biodiversity, climate change, and allergen detection in different environments.

Source: University of Exeter

Avoti:
– ‘Deductive Automated Pollen Classification in Environmental samples via Exploratory Deep Learning and Imaging Flow Cytometry’, New Phytologist (2023).

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Jaunumi

Pārdomas par 9. septembra mantojumu: pazudušu godināšana un traģēdijas atcere

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Jaunumi

Ko sagaidīt gaidāmajā iOS 17 programmatūras atjauninājumā

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri