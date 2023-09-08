Pilsētas dzīve

Sona College of Technology Develops Stepper Motor for Chandrayaan-3 Mission

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 8, 2023
Sona College of Technology Develops Stepper Motor for Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Sona College of Technology, a lesser-known institution in India, has achieved a significant milestone by developing a stepper motor for use in the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III) rocket that successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into Earth’s orbit. This achievement has put the college in the spotlight, with Vice-Chairman Chocko Valliappa expressing gratitude towards the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for giving them the opportunity to contribute to this historic moment.

The college recently organized a Chandrayaan Mahotsav to celebrate this achievement, where students from various schools and colleges in Salem, Tamil Nadu participated in events such as quizzes, poster presentations, essay writing, storytelling, dancing, and singing. This accomplishment has shattered the perception that students from rural areas like Salem have limited opportunities. Valliappa believes that the moon is not just a moonshot away for these students anymore.

Sona College of Technology has been collaborating with ISRO for several years, contributing to the academic and design analysis of various projects. However, they have gone a step further by developing products like the stepper motor for ISRO. The college actively involves students in the testing process and practical classes, allowing them to gain hands-on experience.

While this achievement is noteworthy, it has not come without challenges. The college faced rejections from ISRO during quality control checks, leading them to make improvements and develop a new motor. Despite these setbacks, they remain dedicated to their partnership with ISRO and are currently working on developing motors for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

The recognition and support from ISRO have also extended to other organizations, as start-ups supported by ISRO, including those incubated at IIT, have placed orders for high-speed electric motors developed by Sona College of Technology.

This achievement by Sona College of Technology highlights the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and organizations like ISRO in advancing technological development and contributing to India’s space exploration journey.

Avoti:
- EdexLive

