Xiaomi uzlabo savu spēli ar palielinātiem Android atjauninājumiem

Roberts Endrjū

Septembris 8, 2023
Xiaomi has announced that it will be expanding the number of Android updates offered for its smartphones, starting with the upcoming Xiaomi 13T series. Previously, the brand had been criticized for its limited software support, leaving older devices without updates midway through their lifespan.

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, which will be unveiled in Berlin on September 26, will not only feature camera technology from Leica, but will also receive 4 Android updates and 5 security updates. This move is aimed at bringing Xiaomi in line with competitors like Samsung, who have already extended their software support for a wide range of devices.

With privacy and security becoming increasingly important to consumers, it is crucial for companies to invest in their software teams and ensure that devices remain secure even after the new OS cycle ends. Xiaomi’s decision to offer more updates reflects this changing consumer demand and could attract customers who prioritize software support.

Apple has long been regarded as the industry benchmark for software support, with iPhone users receiving 5 years of updates. While Android devices have traditionally lagged behind, it is encouraging to see more brands adopting a similar approach and pushing for more frequent updates.

In addition to Xiaomi, Google is also rumored to be extending its software support for all Pixel phones powered by the in-house Tensor, starting with the upcoming Pixel 8 series. This indicates a broader shift in the industry towards prioritizing software updates and ensuring a longer lifespan for smartphones.

News18 Tech

