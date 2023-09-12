Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Wahoo izlaiž jaunu viedo trenažieri un viedo velosipēdu iekštelpu treniņiem

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 12, 2023
Wahoo izlaiž jaunu viedo trenažieri un viedo velosipēdu iekštelpu treniņiem

Wahoo has recently launched two new products for indoor training: a top-of-the-line smart trainer and a more affordable smart bike. The Wahoo KICKR MOVE is a smart trainer that comes with a movable base, allowing it to slide back and forth during your ride, providing a more dynamic and immersive experience. The KICKR MOVE is built on the same foundation as the previous model, the Wahoo KICKR V6/2022, but with the added feature of movement.

The KICKR MOVE retains the core features of its predecessor, including a power accuracy claim of +/- 1%, a maximum incline of 20%, and support for up to 2,200 watts of resistance. It also features dual ANT+/Bluetooth Smart support, built-in WiFi, and compatibility with various axle sizes. The trainer comes with an 11-speed cassette and is priced at $1,599.99. Additionally, Wahoo has announced that the KICKR MOVE is compatible with the KICKR CLIMB, but an accessory adapter will be required.

Wahoo has also introduced the Wahoo KICKR Bike SHIFT, a new smart bike that offers a more affordable option for indoor training. The KICKR Bike SHIFT is equipped with advanced features such as auto-calibration, simulated shifting, and built-in climbing simulation. It has a power accuracy claim of +/- 1% and comes with dual ANT+/Bluetooth Smart support. The KICKR Bike SHIFT is priced at $2,999.99.

Both products have been tested by a variety of riders and have received positive feedback for their performance and versatility. The KICKR MOVE, in particular, has been praised for its ability to provide a realistic riding experience with its movable base.

With the release of these new products, Wahoo aims to provide indoor cyclists with high-quality and immersive training options for the upcoming indoor training season. Whether you’re looking for a smart trainer or a smart bike, Wahoo has you covered.

Avoti:
– Wahoo KICKR MOVE product page
– Wahoo KICKR Bike SHIFT product page

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA brīdina par asteroīda 2023 SN1 tuvu tuvošanos

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mitohondriju DNS loma cilvēka reprodukcijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri