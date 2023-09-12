Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Top Gear apskatnieki iejūtas Starfield Spirit ar kosmosa kuģu būvēm

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 12, 2023
Top Gear apskatnieki iejūtas Starfield Spirit ar kosmosa kuģu būvēm

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, has sparked the creativity of fans who are enthusiastically building their own customized spaceships in the game. As the game offers numerous customization options, it was only a matter of time before car enthusiasts took an interest in Starfield. In an unexpected turn of events, the famous car review show, Top Gear, has joined the Starfield hype and created a humorous spoof.

The hosts of Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, known for their love of cars, have made a special appearance in a YouTube video where they explore a massive spaceship from the game. The trio is impressed by the ship’s design, claiming it to be a “masterpiece.” They give credit to the designer for the attention to detail, noting the absence of nail heads anywhere on the massive structure.

However, the hosts also point out another spaceship that they find to be the ugliest car ever. This difference in opinion has divided fans, with each having their own take on the design and aesthetics of the vehicles. Some fans agree with Hammond’s brutally honest criticism, while others appreciate the creativity and effort put into the spaceship’s design.

Despite the varied opinions, fans are thrilled to see the Top Gear hosts engaging with the Starfield community and sharing their thoughts on the game. The video has received positive feedback, with fans impressed by the hosts’ humor and the overall quality of the production.

Starfield continues to captivate players with its unique gameplay and customization options. With the involvement of popular figures like the Top Gear hosts, the game’s popularity is sure to soar even higher.

Avoti:
– [Avota raksts](šeit ievietojiet URL)
- Definīcijas:
– Starfield: A space RPG developed by Bethesda.
– Top Gear: A car review show known for its humor and extensive coverage of vehicles.
– Spoof: A humorous imitation or parody.

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA brīdina par asteroīda 2023 SN1 tuvu tuvošanos

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mitohondriju DNS loma cilvēka reprodukcijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri