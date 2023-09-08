Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Nintendo Direct baumas: vai F-Zero varētu atgriezties?

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 8, 2023
Nintendo Direct baumas: vai F-Zero varētu atgriezties?

There are rumors circulating that an upcoming Nintendo Direct may feature news on the return of a classic Nintendo series: F-Zero. These rumors have been sparked by a tweet from Twitter user Pyoro, who has a history of leaking Nintendo information accurately in the past. Pyoro hinted at F-Zero news by referencing a certain MATLAB function.

For those unfamiliar, MATLAB is a programming and numeric computing platform used by engineers and scientists. One of its functions, called ‘fzero’, is now at the center of speculation. Fans on Resetera are suggesting that Pyoro’s tweet is alluding to the possibility of a new F-Zero game being announced.

Although Nintendo has not made any official announcements regarding a Nintendo Direct, it is worth noting that the company typically holds a Direct live stream in September. Many fans are hopeful that an official confirmation will be made soon.

The F-Zero series has been dormant for 19 years, with the last installment, F-Zero Climax, releasing for the Game Boy Advance. However, in 2021, Takaya Imamura, the artist behind the series, expressed his belief that F-Zero is not dead but rather difficult to revive. He even suggested that Nintendo should consider outsourcing the development of a new F-Zero title to a third-party studio.

Interestingly, Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of the Yakuza franchise and producer of F-Zero GX, also expressed his willingness to work on the Nintendo series again if given the opportunity.

As of now, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation from Nintendo. Nonetheless, fans of F-Zero remain hopeful for the return of this beloved futuristic racing franchise.

Avoti:
- Videospēļu hronika
– MathWorks (developer of MATLAB)

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

HMD Global paziņo par viedtālruņu portfeļa paplašināšanu

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Tehnoloģija

Qualcomm paraksta vienošanos ar Apple par 5G mikroshēmu piegādi līdz 2026. gadam

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Hypergryph paziņo par jaunu vairāku spēlētāju kooperatīvo mīklu piedzīvojumu platformu: POPUCOM

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Tehnoloģija

HMD Global paziņo par viedtālruņu portfeļa paplašināšanu

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Qualcomm paraksta vienošanos ar Apple par 5G mikroshēmu piegādi līdz 2026. gadam

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Hypergryph paziņo par jaunu vairāku spēlētāju kooperatīvo mīklu piedzīvojumu platformu: POPUCOM

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Jaunumi

Nopludināts Ermac attēls programmā Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks diskusiju par varoņu dizainu

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri