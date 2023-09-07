Pilsētas dzīve

Akcijas atveras zemāk, jo Apple krītas un Intel pārspēj

Gabriels Bota

Septembris 7, 2023
Stocks opened lower on Thursday following a discouraging update on the labor market. Apple continued its recent decline, while chipmaker Intel extended its winning streak. The Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims unexpectedly decreased last week, reaching the lowest level since February. Continuing claims also saw a significant drop. Despite the positive news on jobless claims, the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its current interest rates and prioritize a strong jobs market to combat inflation.

AAPL stock declined 2.9% after reports suggested that China might expand its ban on iPhones to include state-owned companies and government-backed agencies. C3.ai experienced a 12.2% decrease in stock value following its first-quarter earnings report, which revealed a loss of 9 cents per share but beat revenue expectations. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives remains optimistic about C3.ai’s long-term potential in the artificial intelligence market.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9% to 13,748, its fourth consecutive loss, while the S&P 500 declined by 0.3% to 4,451. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to increase by 0.2% to 34,500 thanks to the strength of Intel. Intel’s stock rose by 3.2%, marking its longest daily winning streak in several months.

Definīcijas:

The labor market refers to the supply of labor in the economy and the demand for that labor by employers.

Initial jobless claims are the number of people who file for unemployment benefits for the first time. Lower numbers indicate a healthier job market.

Continuing claims are the number of people who are receiving unemployment benefits and have already filed an initial claim.

The Federal Reserve, or the Fed, is the central bank of the United States and is responsible for monetary policy, including setting interest rates.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market refers to the development and application of computer systems that can perform tasks that usually require human intelligence.

