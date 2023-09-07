Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Starfield pārsteidz spēlētājus ar detalizētu fiziku un objektu mijiedarbību

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 7, 2023
Starfield pārsteidz spēlētājus ar detalizētu fiziku un objektu mijiedarbību

Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG from Bethesda, is captivating players with its attention to detail when it comes to physics and object interactions. Fans have long enjoyed hoarding and interacting with various objects in Bethesda games, but Starfield takes it to a whole new level.

One standout example is a video shared on the Starfield subreddit, showcasing a player’s starship filled with potatoes. As the hatch opens, hundreds of potatoes spill out, each one rolling in a fluid and realistic animation. The physics behind the interaction of these objects amazed players, with many expressing their astonishment on social media.

Another player found a unique way to steal items in the game by pushing them into containers and carrying them off without technically adding them to their inventory. They demonstrated this technique by using a desk organizer to push credit chips into a laundry basket, which they then carried around with thousands of credits.

This attention to detail and real-time physics is likely one reason why Starfield runs at 30fps on Xbox Series X/S, as compared to other “next-gen” games that offer higher framerates. Despite this limitation, players appreciate the game’s ability to handle intricate object interactions without crashing or bugging out, a common issue in past Bethesda games.

While Starfield may not be perfect, players are eager to continue exploring the game’s possibilities and discovering what else they can do within its immersive world.

Avoti:
– Diablo IV – Bear Bender BuildOff

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

HMD Global paziņo par viedtālruņu portfeļa paplašināšanu

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Tehnoloģija

Qualcomm paraksta vienošanos ar Apple par 5G mikroshēmu piegādi līdz 2026. gadam

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Hypergryph paziņo par jaunu vairāku spēlētāju kooperatīvo mīklu piedzīvojumu platformu: POPUCOM

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Tehnoloģija

HMD Global paziņo par viedtālruņu portfeļa paplašināšanu

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Qualcomm paraksta vienošanos ar Apple par 5G mikroshēmu piegādi līdz 2026. gadam

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Hypergryph paziņo par jaunu vairāku spēlētāju kooperatīvo mīklu piedzīvojumu platformu: POPUCOM

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Jaunumi

Nopludināts Ermac attēls programmā Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks diskusiju par varoņu dizainu

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri