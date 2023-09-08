Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Spēlētājs Starfield izveido pārspīlētu kuģi

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 8, 2023
Spēlētājs Starfield izveido pārspīlētu kuģi

A player in the popular game Starfield has created what may be the most overpowered ship possible. Redditor Solace_of_the_Thorns discovered a unique strategy that makes the ship virtually immune to frontal damage. By positioning the ship’s midpoint above and to the left of the actual ship, known as the “L-Wing,” enemy ships are unable to hit the ship directly.

The concept behind the L-Wing is that enemy ships typically target the midpoint of your ship, which is calculated by the intersection of the farthest two points on the X, Y, and Z axes. However, by placing the midpoint of the L-Wing in empty space rather than within the ship, the ship becomes incredibly difficult to hit.

Although stray shots can still hit the ship, any on-target shots will miss due to the offset midpoint. This means that as the player gets closer to the enemy, the enemy’s accuracy decreases, making the L-Wing extremely advantageous in dogfights.

Visually, the L-Wing is not the most aesthetically pleasing ship, with the main part of the ship filled with habitat modules and a long, thin arm extending out to one side, creating an “L” shape. However, the ship’s design prioritizes functionality over appearance, allowing the player to emerge unscathed from encounters with high-level enemy pirates.

Players interested in creating their own ships in Starfield can consult IGN’s Starfield ship guide for helpful tips and strategies.

In conclusion, the L-Wing ship design in Starfield has provided players with a clever and effective way to create an overpowered ship. By exploiting the game’s mechanics and positioning the midpoint outside of the ship, players can achieve near-immunity to frontal damage, making them formidable opponents in combat.

Avoti:
– Solace_of_the_Thorns (Reddit)

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Tehnoloģija

Zinātnieki dziļajā okeāna tranšejā atklāj jaunas jūras dzīvības sugas

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Tehnoloģija

Jauniniet savu fotografēšanas spēli ar Sony Alpha a7 III

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Zinātnieki dziļajā okeāna tranšejā atklāj jaunas jūras dzīvības sugas

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jauniniet savu fotografēšanas spēli ar Sony Alpha a7 III

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Jaunumi

Ko sagaidīt gaidāmajā iOS 17 programmatūras atjauninājumā

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri