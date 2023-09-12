Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Iepazīstinām ar Spotify dienas sarakstu: jūsu personīgais skaņu celiņš šai dienai

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 12, 2023
Iepazīstinām ar Spotify dienas sarakstu: jūsu personīgais skaņu celiņš šai dienai

Spotify has recently introduced a new feature called Daylist, which transforms your day into a curated playlist. With Daylist, you can now have the perfect soundtrack to accompany your daily activities. Here’s everything you need to know about this innovative tool.

Daylist is designed to enhance your music listening experience by tailoring playlists to specific moments throughout the day. Whether you’re starting your morning routine, heading to work, hitting the gym, or winding down before bed, Spotify’s Daylist can provide the perfect musical backdrop.

To find your Daylist, simply open the Spotify app and navigate to the “Made For You” section. Here, you’ll discover a collection of playlists customized to match your unique preferences and habits. Daylist will be featured alongside your other personalized playlists, making it easily accessible.

What sets Daylist apart from other playlists is its ability to adapt based on your listening habits and the time of day. Spotify’s algorithms take into account factors such as your favorite genres, recently played tracks, and listening history to curate a tailored playlist that reflects your mood and activities for each specific time block.

Daylist also gives you the option to customize your listening experience further. You can manually add or remove songs from the playlist, ensuring that every track aligns perfectly with your taste and vibe.

Overall, Spotify’s Daylist is an exciting addition to the music streaming platform, providing users with a personalized soundtrack to accompany their day. Whether you’re a morning person, a night owl, or somewhere in between, you can now enjoy the perfect playlist that seamlessly fits your lifestyle.

Avoti:
– https://www.mailonline.com/article-spotify-daylist-your-personal-soundtrack.html

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Astronomi atklāj jaunu metodi Visuma izplešanās ātruma mērīšanai

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA nodod attēlveidošanas spektrometru planētai integrācijai Tanager satelītā

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Melnādaino britu zinātnieku trūkums: institucionālā rasisma risināšana zinātnē

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri