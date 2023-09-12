Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Porsche 911 Carrera T: viegla un tīra braukšanas pieredze

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 12, 2023
Porsche 911 Carrera T: viegla un tīra braukšanas pieredze

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is back for the 992-generation and offers a purist’s special driving experience. Inspired by the lightweight 1968 911 T homologation car, the Carrera T is positioned between the standard Carrera and Carrera S models. It features performance-oriented features typically reserved for higher-end 911 models.

Powering the Carrera T is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option of eight-speed PDK automatic transmission. The Carrera T weighs about 100 pounds less than the standard Carrera thanks to weight-saving measures such as reduced sound insulation, a rear seat deletion (which can be added back at no cost), lightweight glass, and a smaller battery.

The Carrera T comes equipped with Porsche’s sport-tuned PASM active suspension system, a torque-vectoring limited-slip rear differential, and an active sport exhaust system. It also features a staggered set of 20- and 21-inch wheels, the Sport Chrono package, and optional rear-axle steering. The exterior is distinguished by Agate Gray trim and side decals.

Inside the cabin, the Carrera T offers a no-nonsense approach with sport seats and the option for 18-way adjustable seats or full carbon buckets. While the weight reduction efforts make the cabin noisier, the Carrera T remains an affable daily driver with a comfortable ride and easy maneuverability in traffic.

On the road, the Carrera T delivers exhilarating performance with a sprint to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds with the manual transmission or 3.8 seconds with the PDK. Its brilliant chassis, precise steering, and lack of bloat allow for surgical precision and confidence on technical sections, making it highly enjoyable on twisty roads.

While the Carrera T may not reach the track-focused capabilities of Porsche’s GT models, it offers approachability and excitement on the right road. With its lightweight construction and performance features, the Carrera T delivers a pure driving experience for enthusiasts.

Sources: Automotive News, Porsche Cars North America

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA brīdina par asteroīda 2023 SN1 tuvu tuvošanos

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mitohondriju DNS loma cilvēka reprodukcijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri