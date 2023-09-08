Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Quordle mīklas atbilde 8. septembrim: vieglu un sarežģītu vārdu sajaukums

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 8, 2023
Quordle mīklas atbilde 8. septembrim: vieglu un sarežģītu vārdu sajaukums

Today’s Quordle puzzle offers a mix of words that vary in difficulty. While some words are relatively simple to solve, others may require more thought and effort. If you’re feeling a bit stuck, don’t worry! We have some helpful hints and clues to guide you through the puzzle without breaking your streak.

Two of the words in today’s puzzle follow a typical consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant pattern, with no repetition and common letters. These words should be relatively easy to figure out. On the other hand, the remaining two words in the puzzle have repeated letters, unusual letter arrangements, and uncommon letter usage. To tackle these words, we suggest focusing first on identifying the letters, and then working on arranging them.

Here are some clues to help you along:

1. All of today’s words begin with the letters M, I, S, and S.
2. Vārdi beidzas ar burtiem Y, R, E un E.
3. Clue for Word 1: to take as a husband or wife.
4. Clue for Word 2: arriving at a conclusion by reasoning from evidence.
5. Clue for Word 3: no longer new or fresh.
6. Clue for Word 4: a set of connected rooms, especially in a hotel.

Now armed with these clues and hints, you should be able to devise a strategy to solve today’s puzzle successfully. However, if you’re looking for an instant solution, you can scroll down to find the answer.

SPOILER ALERT! If you prefer to solve the puzzle without knowing the answer, now is the time to stop reading.

The four words in today’s Quordle puzzle are:

1. precēties
2. SECINĀT
3. NOVIETOTS
4. SUITE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease using our hints and clues. Be sure to check back tomorrow for more exciting hints and clues for the next Quordle puzzle.

Definīcijas:
1. MARRY: To take as a husband or wife.
2. INFER: Arriving at a conclusion by reasoning from evidence.
3. STALE: No longer new or fresh.
4. SUITE: A set of connected rooms, especially in a hotel.

Source: Quordle 592 hints and clues for September 8, 2021.

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri