Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

WSFA 12 ziņas plkst. 6 būs pieejamas bez maksas NFL sezonas atklāšanai

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 7, 2023
WSFA 12 ziņas plkst. 6 būs pieejamas bez maksas NFL sezonas atklāšanai

WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial-free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday as NBC covers the first NFL game of the 2023 season. The regular programing is scheduled to resume at 10:30 p.m. after the game.

The livestream of WSFA 12 News at 6 will be available on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app, and on the article featuring the coverage. NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m. with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m.

For those who are not accessing this news on the WSFA News App, it is recommended to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to receive news alerts faster and for free.

WSFA 12 News is an Alabama-based news network and is owned by Gray Television. The station primarily serves the Montgomery area. The NFL Kickoff is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of a new football season.

Avoti:
– WSFA 12 News
- NBC

Definīcijas:
– Livestream: A live broadcast that can be viewed in real-time through an internet connection.
– Commercial-free: An uninterrupted broadcast without any advertisements.

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Tehnoloģija

Zinātnieki dziļajā okeāna tranšejā atklāj jaunas jūras dzīvības sugas

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Jaunumi

Pārdomas par 9. septembra mantojumu: pazudušu godināšana un traģēdijas atcere

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri