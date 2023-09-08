Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Oppo A2 Pro: Leaked Specs and Launch Date

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 8, 2023
Oppo A2 Pro: Leaked Specs and Launch Date

According to leaked information on Weibo, Oppo is set to launch the rumored Oppo A2 Pro smartphone in China soon. The expected launch date is September 15. While Oppo has not yet confirmed any details officially, the leaked specifications have generated excitement among smartphone enthusiasts.

The Oppo A2 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to come with a powerful 5,000mAh battery and support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The renders of the phone show a circular camera island housing a triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The Oppo A2 Pro is showcased in a sleek Black color option.

In terms of recent releases, Oppo launched the Oppo A38 in India, priced under Rs. 15,000. The Oppo A38 boasts an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support, and a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of up to 720 nits. It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and comes with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

While awaiting official confirmation from Oppo, fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of the Oppo A2 Pro and its potential cutting-edge features and specifications.

Source: Leaked information on Weibo.

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri