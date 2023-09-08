Nokia G42 5G: kaitinošas cenas un jaunas krāsu iespējas

Nokia G42 5G, the latest smartphone in the G series, is set to be launched in India next week. HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia, has teased the pricing of the device through its official India X handle on Twitter. The teaser suggests that the phone will be priced below Rs. 18,999 and might come in two memory variants. Additionally, Nokia has introduced a new So Pink color option for the Nokia G42 5G in global markets outside India.

The Nokia G42 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable with the help of a microSD card. The device runs on Android 13 and will receive two years of Android OS upgrades and monthly security updates for the next three years.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nokia G42 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.

The Nokia G42 5G has already been released in select global markets with So Purple and Grey color options, and now it will be offered in the new So Pink color variant. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the new color option will be available in India.

The smartphone will be available for sale exclusively through Amazon India, with the launch scheduled for September 11.

