Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Netskope iegādājas Kadiska, lai uzlabotu DEM iespējas

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 7, 2023
Netskope iegādājas Kadiska, lai uzlabotu DEM iespējas

Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, has announced its acquisition of Kadiska, a digital experience monitoring (DEM) firm. This acquisition aims to expand Netskope’s DEM capabilities for networking and infrastructure professionals who require greater visibility across their SD-WAN, secure service edge, and cloud environments.

Founded in 2020, Kadiska delivers DEM technology that provides visibility into the end-user experience across SaaS and cloud applications. Netskope plans to integrate Kadiska’s technologies into its Netskope Proactive DEM offering. The addition of Kadiska’s real-user experience and end-to-end connectivity monitoring capabilities complements Netskope’s existing DEM tools, extending to monitoring browsers, mobile devices, web and cloud applications, as well as public and cloud networks.

The integration of Kadiska’s monitoring technology will also enhance Netskope’s SASE platform, enabling customers to deliver secure and reliable digital experiences across complex hybrid cloud environments. SASE, a network architecture concept coined by Gartner in 2019, combines SD-WAN with a suite of security services to provide a unified cloud service for enterprises.

Netskope’s CEO and co-founder, Sanjay Beri, recognizes the alignment between Kadiska’s founding vision and Netskope’s platform vision. The acquisition of Kadiska, along with its capabilities, will allow Netskope to better control and optimize experience and security in the new world of dispersed data, users, cloud infrastructure, and applications.

According to Naveen Palavalli, vice president of product strategy at Netskope, the addition of Kadiska greatly enhances and accelerates Netskope’s capabilities, providing a major differentiator in the market. This acquisition further supports Netskope’s goal of providing an all-in-one SASE platform for customers, which according to Gartner, will be the preferred choice for one-third of new SASE deployments by 2025.

The exact timing of product integration has yet to be determined, and financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Avoti:

– Netskope Acquires Kadiska to Expand DEM Capabilities: [Source]
– Gartner Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE: [Source]
– IDC Survey: [Source]

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri