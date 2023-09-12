Pilsētas dzīve

Boerse Stuttgart Digital sadarbojas ar Munich Re Group, lai uzlabotu Staking drošību un pieejamību

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 12, 2023
Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a prominent player in the European stock exchange groups’ crypto and digital business sector, has announced a strategic insurance partnership with Munich Re Group, a move that aims to improve the security and accessibility of staking in Europe. This collaboration represents a pioneering step in the region’s staking landscape, offering institutional investors a secure and comprehensive one-stop solution for staking.

The key component of this innovative offering is Munich Re Group’s staking insurance solution, specifically designed to mitigate slashing risks for Boerse Stuttgart Digital. Slashing is a concern within the Ethereum blockchain’s Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, where validators may potentially lose their staked assets due to network rule violations, even without malicious intent. Munich Re’s insurance concept provides coverage in the event of such slashing incidents, adding an essential layer of protection for investors.

Under its subsidiary blocknox GmbH, Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody is expanding its existing custody solution to incorporate this new staking offering. This ensures that investors eager to participate in staking activities can enjoy an environment of exceptional quality and security. Dr. Oliver Vins, Managing Director of Boerse Stuttgart Digital, expressed excitement about this partnership and acknowledged the growing interest from institutional investors in staking. He emphasized the importance of instilling confidence in the security of the staking environment, positioning both Boerse Stuttgart Digital and Munich Re as pioneers in addressing this challenge together.

Dr. Andre Knoerchen, Head of New Tech Underwriting at Munich Re, highlighted the growth potential of digital assets in the financial services industry. The partnership between Boerse Stuttgart Digital and Munich Re combines their strengths to facilitate faster and safer institutional adoption of digital assets. This collaboration not only benefits institutional investors but also fosters a more robust ecosystem for all stakeholders involved.

This strategic partnership builds upon Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody’s successful collaboration with Munich Re Group in the field of custody insurance since 2022. With the expansion into staking, institutional investors now have the opportunity to explore the staking space with reduced barriers. Boerse Stuttgart Digital continues to empower its institutional partners with reliable and secure staking solutions, further diversifying opportunities in the proprietary trading sector.

Definīcijas:
Staking: The process of participating in a Proof-of-Stake blockchain network by holding and “staking” a specific amount of cryptocurrency to validate transactions and secure the network.
Slashing: A penalty imposed on validators in a Proof-of-Stake blockchain for violating network rules, which can result in the loss of their staked assets.

Avoti:
– Boerse Stuttgart Digital
– Munich Re Group

