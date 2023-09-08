Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Microsoft segs juridiskos zaudējumus saistībā ar pretenzijām par autortiesību pārkāpumu saistībā ar mākslīgā intelekta radītu saturu

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 8, 2023
Microsoft segs juridiskos zaudējumus saistībā ar pretenzijām par autortiesību pārkāpumu saistībā ar mākslīgā intelekta radītu saturu

Microsoft has announced that it will assume responsibility for legal damages on behalf of customers using its artificial intelligence (AI) products if they are sued for copyright infringement claims on the output generated by such systems. The company stated that it will cover potential legal risks arising from third-party claims as long as customers use the built-in “guardrails and content filters” in its products.

With the increasing use of generative AI technology, concerns have been raised about the ability of these systems to generate content without proper referencing to original authors. Microsoft, which heavily relies on GenAI for its growth and has incorporated the technology into various products like cloud services, Search, and enterprise productivity software, aims to address these concerns and reinforce confidence in the use of AI.

The company’s Copilot Copyright Commitment specifically extends the existing intellectual property indemnification coverage to copyright claims related to the use of Microsoft’s AI-powered assistants called Copilots and Bing Chat Enterprise. By providing this coverage, Microsoft aims to reduce the likelihood of AI returning infringing content and safeguard its customers from potential legal repercussions.

Microsoft’s focus on AI technology demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and assisting customers in various industries. With this pledge to cover legal damages for copyright infringement claims, the company aims to provide a safer and more secure environment for users to benefit from the capabilities of AI technology.

Avoti:
– Nekādas

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri