Marathon Digital Holdings uzsāk maiņas līgumus par konvertējamām vecāko parādzīmēm

Septembris 8, 2023
Marathon Digital Holdings, a digital asset technology company, has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. The company’s shares experienced an 8% decrease, falling to $11.41, following the announcement.

Under these agreements, Marathon Digital Holdings intends to exchange its 2026 notes, with a total value of $417 million, for approximately 26.2 million newly issued shares. It is important to note that Marathon will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of these shares. The final number of shares to be issued has yet to be determined.

Additionally, the company will compensate investors in cash for the accrued and unpaid interest on the exchanged notes. Once the exchange is completed, approximately $331 million worth of the notes will remain outstanding.

Marathon Digital Holdings achieved its 52-week high of $19.88 on July 14, but has since experienced a 15% decline over the past 12 months.

This strategic move by Marathon Digital Holdings aims to restructure its debt and potentially strengthen its financial position. By exchanging its convertible senior notes for newly issued shares, the company seeks to address its liabilities while potentially providing investors with an opportunity for increased equity participation.

Overall, Marathon Digital Holdings’ decision to initiate these exchange agreements represents a significant step in its ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and address its long-term financing needs.

Definīcijas:
– convertible senior notes: These are debt securities that can be converted into a predetermined number of the issuing company’s shares at the option of the note holder.

Avoti:
– Chris Wack, [email protected] – The Wall Street Journal

