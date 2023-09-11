Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Jaunā bezskaidras naudas norēķinu funkcija rada bažas par privātumu

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 11, 2023
Jaunā bezskaidras naudas norēķinu funkcija rada bažas par privātumu

A new cashless payment feature introduced by Samsung has sparked concerns about privacy among some users. The feature allows users to make payments using their Samsung devices, such as phones or watches, eliminating the need to carry physical money or cards. While this may be convenient for some, others are worried about the potential privacy implications.

Some users expressed their indifference towards the feature, stating that as cash users who do not own Samsung devices, it is irrelevant to them. They also questioned the need for a privacy policy for money itself. However, there are those who find the situation amusing, believing that Samsung will likely address any privacy concerns with a patch in the future.

On the other hand, there are individuals who have concerns about the security of making payments through electronic devices. They prefer the traditional method of paying with a card, citing a past experience of being robbed as a reason for their choice. They would rather draw and swipe their card at the counter, rather than relying on electronic gadgets.

While there are mixed opinions regarding the new cashless payment feature, it has certainly generated discussion among users. The concerns raised highlight the importance of privacy and security when it comes to making electronic payments.

Avoti:

– [Source 1: “Link to the source article”]

– [Source 2: “Link to the source article”]

Definīcijas:

– Cashless payment: A method of making payments electronically, without the use of physical cash.

– Privacy: The right to keep personal information and activities protected from unauthorized access or intrusion.

– Security: Measures taken to protect individuals and their information from threats or risks.

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA brīdina par asteroīda 2023 SN1 tuvu tuvošanos

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mitohondriju DNS loma cilvēka reprodukcijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri