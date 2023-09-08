Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Intel Corp. akciju kāpums atbilst garākajai ikdienas peļņas sērijai vairāk nekā 18 gadu laikā

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 8, 2023
Intel Corp. akciju kāpums atbilst garākajai ikdienas peļņas sērijai vairāk nekā 18 gadu laikā

Intel Corp., the chipmaker, is experiencing its longest streak of daily gains in over 18 years, with its stock rising for the tenth consecutive session. If the shares end the session in positive territory, this would mark Intel’s longest rally since May 2005. Over this period, the company’s stock has risen almost 19%, bringing its year-to-date advance to 47%, exceeding the rise of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which stands at 42%.

One of the contributing factors to Intel’s rally is the recent remarks made by its Chief Executive Officer, Pat Gelsinger, who stated that the company is on track to meet its third-quarter forecasts. Additionally, the tensions between the United States and China have also played a role. As China plans to expand its ban on the use of iPhones in some government agencies, US companies are facing increased pressure, benefiting Intel. Analysts suggest that owning the largest US semi fab could become increasingly valuable, positioning Intel as the “perceived ‘domestic semi winner’ if US-China trade war intensifies.”

Despite the positive performance, Intel’s stock remains out of favor on Wall Street. Only slightly over 20% of analysts have a bullish rating on the stock, and its consensus rating is the lowest among the components of the semiconductor index.

Overall, there is optimism surrounding Intel’s breakout, and analysts question how long long-only managers can continue to underweight or avoid INTC. As the company continues its positive streak, investors will be closely watching for further developments.

Avoti:

– Bloomberg biznesa nedēļa

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Realme 5G izpārdošana: atlaides un piedāvājumi atsevišķiem viedtālruņiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Bezmaksas Fire Redeem kodi: kā tos izpirkt un izmantot balvām

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

ASV slavē Indijas DPI iekļaušanu G20 samitā, paziņo par globālo DPI repozitoriju

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Jaunais Google Chrome ielāps novērš kritisku drošības trūkumu

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Realme 5G izpārdošana: atlaides un piedāvājumi atsevišķiem viedtālruņiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Bezmaksas Fire Redeem kodi: kā tos izpirkt un izmantot balvām

Septembris 12, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Jaunumi

Nishimura komētas atklāšana: rets debesu notikums

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri