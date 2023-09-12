Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

IBM un Parle produkti sadarbojas, lai paātrinātu digitālo transformāciju, izmantojot mākoņdatošanu un AI

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 12, 2023
IBM un Parle produkti sadarbojas, lai paātrinātu digitālo transformāciju, izmantojot mākoņdatošanu un AI

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Avoti:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA brīdina par asteroīda 2023 SN1 tuvu tuvošanos

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mitohondriju DNS loma cilvēka reprodukcijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri